EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Down to $42.57

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $41.69. EPR Properties shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 133,257 shares changing hands.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

