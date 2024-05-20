Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $38,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $795.28. 463,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

