Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (ADTN, BLND, BMTX, BYON, CALX, CAN, CMG, CTV, DSP, EGHT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 20th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3,200.00 target price on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 3,036 ($38.13) price target on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $725.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

