Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (ADTN, BLND, BMTX, BYON, CALX, CAN, CMG, CTV, DSP, EGHT)

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 20th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3,200.00 target price on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 3,036 ($38.13) price target on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $725.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.