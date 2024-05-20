ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $177.46 million and $25,562.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,664.88 or 1.00017264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011640 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00107961 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.2413177 USD and is up 147.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $38,506.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

