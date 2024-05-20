Erin W. Mcdowell Sells 18,028 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,240. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 78.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 96.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

