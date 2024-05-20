Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.81

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

