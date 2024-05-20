Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $32.62 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and approximately $446.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $32.62 or 0.00046772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,737.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.10 or 0.00730025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00126091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00195925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00098382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,151,408 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

