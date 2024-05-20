Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

