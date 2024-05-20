Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVRI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $1,061,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Stock Down 1.9 %

EVRI stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $620.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.