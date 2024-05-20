Excelerate Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

