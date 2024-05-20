Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $19,816,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,456,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,614,000 after buying an additional 281,052 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,549,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.