Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Eyenovia Stock Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Eyenovia
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eyenovia
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.