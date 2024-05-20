Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

