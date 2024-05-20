EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Michael D. Farkas Purchases 4,600 Shares

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,868.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,341,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,242.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EZFill Stock Performance

EZFill stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,380. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 1,135.13% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

