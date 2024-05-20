EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Michael D. Farkas Purchases 5,000 Shares

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,331,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,074.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EZFill Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,380. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

