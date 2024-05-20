Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.79

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 5172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

