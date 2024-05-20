Financial Contrast: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) vs. Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Candel Therapeutics N/A -206.10% -82.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 2,970.04 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -9.36

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Candel Therapeutics.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

