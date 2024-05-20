Financial Review: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48% Fission Uranium N/A -1.62% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $46.46 million 2.92 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Risk and Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 123.53%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Fission Uranium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

