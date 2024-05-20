Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Buys New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. American Tower makes up 4.2% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,898,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16,195.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,560,000 after buying an additional 844,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,447,000 after acquiring an additional 607,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.11. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

