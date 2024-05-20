Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Booking comprises about 5.4% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Booking by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,701.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,573.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,472.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

