Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Chubb makes up about 3.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.19. 490,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

