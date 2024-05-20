First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FA

Insider Activity at First Advantage

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Advantage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 102,058.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 115,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Up 0.4 %

FA stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.