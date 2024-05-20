First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3,301.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $198.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $224.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

