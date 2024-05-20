First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.63

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 13388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
