First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.63

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 13388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

