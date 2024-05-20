First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Holdings Decreased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $27.71. 220,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,029. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.