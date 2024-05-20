First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.02

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 20512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 533,454 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $8,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,308.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 292,142 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,485.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 224,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 213,239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

