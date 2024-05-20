First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.37

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.37, with a volume of 8369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,096 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 114,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

