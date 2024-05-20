First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.37

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.37, with a volume of 8369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.