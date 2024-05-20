Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.