Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.