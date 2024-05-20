Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FL opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,967 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,187 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 102,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.