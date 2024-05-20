Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 5.0% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 3.88% of Ford Motor worth $1,891,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 26,077,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,683,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

