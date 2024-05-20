FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $57.63 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 190515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,633,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.