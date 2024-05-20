Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.80

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.87), with a volume of 389302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.86).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The stock has a market cap of £209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,485.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.01.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 23,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,706.93). Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Foxtons Group

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.