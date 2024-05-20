Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.80

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.87), with a volume of 389302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.86).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The stock has a market cap of £209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,485.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.01.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Foxtons Group

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 23,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,706.93). Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

