Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,516 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Intuit worth $1,593,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $670.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.90. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.77.

Intuit Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

