Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 43,191 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,154,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,063,503 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $25.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $755.88. The company had a trading volume of 419,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,741. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.