Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.59

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 35266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
