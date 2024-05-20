Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.59

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 35266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

