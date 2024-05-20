Frax Price Reaches $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $648.33 million and $13.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,434,270 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.