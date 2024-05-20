FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,711,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 473,690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 218,710 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,775,000.

BUFR stock remained flat at $28.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,834 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

