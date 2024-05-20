FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ZS opened at $179.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.21 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.