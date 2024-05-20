FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,200 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after buying an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.0 %

Synopsys stock opened at $566.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.07 and a 200-day moving average of $544.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.20 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

