FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 10,000 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 122,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

