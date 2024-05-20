FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.41 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $167.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.