FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

AEP opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

