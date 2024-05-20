FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $961,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

ACN stock opened at $302.44 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.90 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.08. The company has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

