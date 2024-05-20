FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 320.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $321.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

