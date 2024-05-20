FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $480.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.72 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.14 and its 200 day moving average is $558.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.