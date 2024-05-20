FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 680 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

