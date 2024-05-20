FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 90 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $439.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.76.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

