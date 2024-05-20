FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in General Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 312,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

