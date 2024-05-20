GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 386,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,995. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

