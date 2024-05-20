Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 3.8%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.58. 609,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 843,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Gannett Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gannett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gannett by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.