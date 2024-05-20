Gaurav Shah Sells 9,790 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

RCKT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. 471,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

